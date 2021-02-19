TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Reaches $201,769.64

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $201,769.64 and approximately $22,593.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00776164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.42 or 0.04672206 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

