Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.4% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.10. 65,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,332. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

