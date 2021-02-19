Truist Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $205.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $6.44 on Friday, hitting $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -381.53 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

