Truist Securiti Comments on Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.22. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,483,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

