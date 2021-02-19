Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

