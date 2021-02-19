Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

IMVT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

