TrumpCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $248,486.61 and $21.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00253077 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012996 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

