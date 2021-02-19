TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $234,258.04 and approximately $50.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00290288 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013365 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

