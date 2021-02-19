TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 33.8% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.48 or 0.00783226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00041455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00058218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020957 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.42 or 0.04687537 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.