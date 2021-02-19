TTC (TTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00827651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00037231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021061 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.53 or 0.04875450 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

