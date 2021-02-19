Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L) (LON:SHIP) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 80,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 94,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (SHIP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

