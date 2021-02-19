Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading 6% Higher

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.45. 621,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 770,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $109,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.