Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Holdings Raised by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up about 2.1% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Turning Point Brands worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,655. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

