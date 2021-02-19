Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 6.7%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.96. 1,683,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,036,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

