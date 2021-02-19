Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 8,451,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 4,060,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Specifically, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,146,000 after buying an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.