Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 834,221 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

