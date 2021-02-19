TwoKeyEconomy Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.60 or 0.00764446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00043104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00041880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.91 or 0.04569340 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

