Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $283.67

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.67 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 337.50 ($4.41). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.32), with a volume of 155,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £648.58 million and a P/E ratio of 28.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.