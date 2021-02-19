U Network (UUU) Achieves Market Cap of $6.32 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $623,369.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About U Network

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

