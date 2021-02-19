U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 226,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

