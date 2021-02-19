U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.22.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.