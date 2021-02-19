U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Down 17%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price fell 17% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24. 13,977,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 14,407,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $165.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.