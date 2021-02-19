UCA Coin (UCA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, UCA Coin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $98,503.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00528464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00067502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00087788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00071634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.53 or 0.00418709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028914 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,282,328,180 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,620,514 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

