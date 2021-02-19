UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 204,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

UFPI stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.