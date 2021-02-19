UIL Finance (LON:UTLF) Trading Up 1.3%

UIL Finance Limited (LON:UTLF) shares were up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.70 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136.70 ($1.79). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 81,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.99.

UIL Finance Company Profile (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

