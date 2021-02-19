Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 10181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UCTT. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.
