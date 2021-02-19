Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.88 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $86.88 million and $2.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,822.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.28 or 0.01284931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00031106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003246 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.