Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Under Armour worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

