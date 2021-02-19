UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $18,052.04 and $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 300.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.