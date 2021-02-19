Uniswap Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $898.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $21.15 or 0.00037655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 233% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

