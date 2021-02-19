United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Up 6.8%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.03. Approximately 21,041,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,012,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

