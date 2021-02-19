United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE UNFI opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

