United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) CFO Daniel Lyle Parks Sells 100,000 Shares

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Lyle Parks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 2,186,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

