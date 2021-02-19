United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%.

NYSE USM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.95. 2,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,774. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several analysts recently commented on USM shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

