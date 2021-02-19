UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is KDI Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.62. 33,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

