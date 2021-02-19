Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
