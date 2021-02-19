Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

