Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Down 5.2%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $215.00 and last traded at $224.80. Approximately 1,204,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 316,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.15.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.63.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.48.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.