UP Fintech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 45,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 12,252 call options.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 280,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,849. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.10 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

