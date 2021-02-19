Upfiring (UFR) One Day Volume Tops $7,373.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 64.9% against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.72 million and $7,373.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081698 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 274% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.