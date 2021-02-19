Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.79

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 9850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

