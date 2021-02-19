Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 9%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares rose 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $89.73. Approximately 753,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,294,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

