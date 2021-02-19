Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin Sells 3,389 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Upwork by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 191.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

