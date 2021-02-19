Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.39 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $73.39 million and $10.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00013117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.98 or 0.00777445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00060385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.02 or 0.04648863 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

