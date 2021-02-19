Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.88 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

