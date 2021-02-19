US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $557,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 262.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

