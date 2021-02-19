US Bancorp DE Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $187.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 206.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

