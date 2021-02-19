US Bancorp DE Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 837,839 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $15,431,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 202.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

