US Bancorp DE Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

