US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.83 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

