US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,589 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after acquiring an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,858. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.